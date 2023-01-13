Arizona sports betting handle reaches $618m in October

Arizona sports betting handle was up 13% compared to September 2022 and 27.3% compared to October 2021.

US.- Arizona sports betting handle recorded $618m in October, up 13% from September 2022 and 27.3% compared to October 2021, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG).

In October, Arizona’s revenue decreased to $48m, with a hold of 7.7%. The win rate dropped more than 3% compared to September. Revenue was up 24% compared to October 2021. The state recorded $2.9m in privilege fees to put Arizona up nearly $27m in tax revenue since legal sports betting went live in September 2021.

DraftKings sports betting handle registered $214m and $10 in revenue. FanDuel recorded $194m and revenue of $19.9m. FanDuel was the top retail shop with a handle of $2.8m. BetMGM took in $93m in online betting and $2.3m via retail for a profit of over $10m. In October, mobile betting recorded 99% of the handle in Arizona.

ADG director Ted Vogt said: “It is clear Arizona’s sports betting industry continues to grow, with over $132m more wagered in October of 2022 when compared to the same month of 2021. With Super Bowl LVII and the Phoenix Waste Management Open on the horizon, I am excited to see how these major sports tourism events impact the state’s sports betting industry in the coming months.”

Jackpocket partners with Circle K to launch in Arizona

The lottery company Jackpocket announced its launch in Arizona in partnership with Circle K. Lottery players in the state can use Jackpocket to play a variety of online games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, The Pick, Fantasy 5 and Pick 3.

Through the app, players can place ticket orders, view their tickets, check results, receive prizes up to $599 and make payouts. To celebrate its launch in the state, the firm is offering players their first lottery ticket free – new players can receive a $2 lottery ticket by entering the code HEYAZ at checkout.