Arizona regulator takes action against Bovada operator

The Arizona Department of Gaming sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bovada Online Gambling.

US.- The Arizona Department of Gaming has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Harp Media B.V., a company in Curaçao that is allegedly operating illegal online gaming sites, Bovada.com and Bovada.lv, accessible to Arizona residents. The operator has been ordered to desist from gambling operations of any type in Arizona.

The regulator said the operator was in violation of: Promotion of Gambling (Felony) § 13-3303, Illegal Control of an Enterprise (Felony) § 13-2312, Money Laundering (Felony) § 13-2317.

“Harp Media B.V. has been directed to immediately cease all online (or other) gambling operations and activities in Arizona, and take the necessary steps to immediately prevent and exclude Arizona residents from gambling on their websites,” it said.

“We are actively monitoring the evolving landscape of online gaming and taking proactive steps like this helps us protect Arizona’s communities and economy from illegal activities,” said Jackie Johnson, director of the ADG. “Our enforcement team is committed to preventing unauthorised operations from establishing a foothold here. Arizona will not be a safe haven for unlicensed or unlawful gaming, nor will we allow unlawful entities to compromise the integrity of gaming within our state.”

Bovada blocked in Michigan

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has blocked Bovada.com in the state. The regulator said Bovada violated Michigan gaming regulations, including those stipulated in the Lawful Internet Gaming Act and the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act.