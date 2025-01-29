Aristidis Tsikouras honoured with ICE Landmark Award

The CEO of GeWeTe received the award for his 25 years of service with the Merkur Group and his professional achievements in the gaming industry.

Press release.- Aristidis Tsikouras from the Merkur Group was presented with the “ICE Landmark Award 2025” at the ICE in Barcelona. The CEO of GeWeTe received the award for his 25 years of service with the Merkur Group and his professional achievements in the gaming industry. The award recognises the influence he has had on the global gaming industry over the course of his career.

“We would like to recognise this achievement,” said the jury. Every year at the ICE, companies, associations and individuals are honoured for their achievements in the gaming industry. The awards are presented by trade fair organiser Clarion Gaming.

Aristidis Tsikouras, who celebrated his 25th anniversary with the Merkur Group in November, said: “I feel honoured and would like to thank you very much for the award. It is both an incentive and an obligation for me to continue making my contribution to the success of the industry in the future.”

The father of two children has been the sole managing director of GeWeTe since 2019. Aristidis Tsikouras started as a field sales representative at adp Merkur in 1999 and moved to GeWeTe in Mechernich as sales director in 2003. There he worked his way up step by step. In 2006, he was granted power of attorney and in 2008 he was appointed to the management board for the sales division.

From mid-2013, as managing director, he was responsible for all areas of the company with the exception of Development and Quality Management. “I have always felt a great deal of trust,” he explained and concluded: “I was given the opportunity early on to take on personnel responsibility as well as manage a company. I am very grateful for that. This successful career has now been recognised with the “ICE Landmark Award 2025”.