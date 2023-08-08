APIgrator in LatAm: xgamespro is Slotegrator’s new client

The region has attracted the attention of the worldwide gambling community.

Press release.- Slotegrator is expanding its presence in Latin America by signing another promising contract with iGaming provider xgamespro.

Latin America-based white label platform provider xgamespro covers 12 countries in the region, providing operators with payment solutions (including the highly popular PIX), hosting, security and KYC tools, and games. The fully responsive platform provides bettors with an incredible gaming experience with state-of-the-art UI/UX.

Through Slotegrator’s APIgrator game integration solution, xgamespro offers over 10,000 games from over 100 licensed developers, including live dealer, table, slots, and many other types of games.

Xgamespro works with iGaming operators across Latin America, where local players now have access to products from Slotegrator’s partner network. The region has attracted the attention of the worldwide gambling community — the industry is growing there, regulations are forming, and players are excited about new opportunities to bet.

Naman Bajaj, sales manager at Slotegrator, said: “We are excited about our new cooperation with xgamespro. Partnering with xgamespro is a win-win move for us all: Slotegrator expands its game portfolio coverage to the countries of Latin America, and xgamespro is able to offer its clients diverse and high-quality content. This region is of great interest at the moment.”

