A unique gaming atmosphere that will operate at scale: Slotegrator partners with ATMOSFERA

ATMOSFERA has swiftly garnered a global player base of over 2.7 million worldwide as of mid-2023.

The company keeps expanding its network via the APIgrator game integration solution.

Press release.- Slotegrator continuously expands its partner network via the APIgrator game integration solution. The company is announcing its latest collaboration with ATMOSFERA, an international live games software provider.

Established in 2020, ATMOSFERA has swiftly garnered a global player base of over 2.7 million worldwide as of mid-2023. With talented teams of analysts, designers, and developers, ATMOSFERA consistently seeks to amplify live gaming experiences through innovative techniques. Their commitment shines through in detail-oriented user interfaces and top-notch visual effects.

The developer’s mission is to create classic gaming experiences while embracing innovation, ensuring the highest level of entertainment value and fostering player loyalty. ATMOSFERA has developed a distinctive solution for satellite-based broadcasting and created lotto machines offering round-the-clock gameplay.

These games are already operating in various regions, including the developers’ top markets: India, Australia, Brazil, Turkey, the CIS, and Bangladesh. In the near future, ATMOSFERA plans to introduce a cryptocurrency payment method and enhance the selection of available languages, in addition to the current involvement of over 100 currencies and 4 languages in their gameplay.

ATMOSFERA’s 24/7 live-streamed interactive games include Keno, Live Roulette, Auto Roulette, Music Wheel, and BlackJack, and are localized in 4 languages: English, Russian, Portuguese, and Turkish. Additionally, players can enjoy two types of special bonuses — tournaments and free chips.

“As a 24/7 live casino games provider, ATMOSFERA is happy to collaborate with leading software solution company Slotegrator. Our aim is to deliver the best live gaming experience for players while improving the quality of our products each and every day. We truly believe that this collaboration will not only help us reach our goals but also exceed them and strengthen our position in the market in addition to becoming our users’ favourite,” comments ATMOSFERA.

“Through our partnership with ATMOSFERA, we can provide captivating live games to our clients. We are delighted to have such a strong partner, and we intend to increase the presence of ATMOSFERA’s games exponentially,” says Naman Bajaj, sales manager at Slotegrator.

See also: Slotegrator and Rival Powered team up to offer more variety to players