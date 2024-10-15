Amusnet presents its latest release: “5 Diamond Plus”

The gameplay is even more engaging thanks to the selection of special features that boost the players’ chances of winning big.

Press release.- Amusnet has released “5 Diamond Plus,” a video slot game that combines tradition and modernity. The latest addition to the company’s online casino portfolio has 5 reels and 5 paylines and features exciting gameplay, ambient music, and a player-friendly interface.

The game offers a classic theme that combines a selection of juicy fruits, a lucky seven, and the dazzling golden diamond, which is an expanding wild symbol. The diamond appears on the second, third and fourth reels and makes the entire reel wild, while substituting for all symbols on the same reel.

The high-quality graphics and sound effects complement the gameplay, which is even more engaging thanks to the selection of special features that boost the players’ chances of winning big.

Respin: The wild symbol appears on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th reels to substitute for all symbols and holds the same reels. It also triggers a free Respin on the rest of the reels.

Gamble: Play can multiply their winnings through the gamble feature.

Jackpot cards: The jackpot cards bonus game is triggered at random during the gameplay to allow players to win impressive jackpots.