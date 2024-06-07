Amusnet set to showcase its ultimate slot cabinets series at PGS Lima 2024

The company will present its latest features across the online and live casino verticals at de Peruvian exposition.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its participation at the 21st edition of PGS Lima in Perú, from June 12 to 13. During the event, Amusnet will showcase its latest advancements across the online casino and live casino verticals and its newest addition – the premium Land-based slot machines, underscoring the company’s commitment to cater to diverse player preferences by continuously expanding its portfolio.

Georgi Izov, regional business development manager LatAm at Amusnet, said: “We are looking forward to joining the expo for a third year in a row, as it reflects our growth in the region too. The one thing that remains constant is our commitment to delivering cutting-edge gaming solutions that resonate with local communities and beyond. Join our team of experts to gain further insights on our portfolio of 150+ games for Peru according to the latest regulatory updates.”

Earlier this year, Amusnet entered a new product vertical by launching its Type S slot cabinets. The latest product line, developed has been unveiled as a unique offering of the company adhering to the highest standards in the global Land-based casino industry. Currently, the slot cabinet series is available in three variations: Type S 27, Type S 32, and Type S 50F.

Furthermore, all the cabinets are powered by the operator’s proprietary hardware platform, Amuser Plus, and offer a selection of the company’s signature in-house games, such as 20 Golden Coins, Extra Crown, Cocktail Rush, Hot Deco, Fruits & Gold, etc. Amusnet’s four-level bonus game, Jackpot Cards, is also available on the Type S slot cabinet series, together with other features, including Buy Bonus, Free Spins, etc. The company plans to gradually incorporate its entire in-house portfolio into the slot cabinets, expanding its player audience worldwide and guaranteeing an exceptional gaming experience.

The company is bringing a selection of signature and newest casino games to PGS at booth 45, such as Bulky Fruits, 20 Golden Coins, and Cavemen and Dinosaurs. The expo’s visitors can dive into the Live Casino atmosphere with offerings like Vegas Roulette 500x, Dynamic Roulette 120x, and Onyx Auto Roulette.