Amusnet expands its portfolio to Czech Republic with Tipsport

Press release.- Amusnet is expanding its reach in the Czech market through a brand-new partnership with Tipsport, one of the country’s top operators. This new launch represents a successful collaboration in Slovakia, where the company’s game portfolio has already gained popularity and has been available on the operator’s site since 2023.

“Collaborating with Tipsport extends our presence in Europe and emphasises our ongoing dedication to delivering exceptional player experiences worldwide. Joining forces with a recognised leader with a rich history demonstrates reaching a new level of excellence focused on continued growth and mutual prosperity”, shared Irina Rusimova, chief sales officer at Amusnet.

The player base of Tipsport in CZ can enjoy plenty of new slots such as Shining Crown, Amazon’s Battle, Bulky Fruits, Great 27, Burning Hot, Supreme Hot, and Cocktail Rush, which have already proven to be highly acclaimed in the market, along with the chance of winning one of the four levels of the attractive Jackpot Cards Mystery Jackpot.

Bulky Fruits is among the most popular video slot games of Amusnet in the Czech Republic. It offers a mixture of juicy wins in its traditional fruity variety of lucky symbols and lots of entertainment. Its high-quality graphics and epic sound effects complement the vivid gameplay, guaranteeing an engaging experience for all fruit slot lovers.

In addition, Cocktail Rush, one of the newer additions to Amusnet’s Online Casino portfolio, takes players on a getaway to a tropical island and a holiday to remember. This dream-come-true adventure is garnished with plenty of enjoyable cocktails and amazing prizes scattered across the game’s 5 reels and 10 fixed lines thanks to its beautiful graphics, enchanting music, and easy-to-operate user interface.