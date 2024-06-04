Amusnet presents its new video slot “20 Wild Goals”

With immersive graphics, captivating sounds, and exciting features, this game creates the adrenaline rush of a real football game.

Press release.- Amusnet presents “20 Wild Goals”. This game brings the excitement of the field to the screen with 6 thematic symbols, one Scatter and a Wild, offering players to form various winning combinations across 20 pay lines. The golden trophy Scatter symbol brings amazing wins anywhere on the screen, while the ball Wild symbol expands to complete winning combinations.

With immersive graphics, captivating sounds, and exciting features, “20 Wild Goals” creates the adrenaline rush of a real football game. The exciting tumbling reels keep players on the edge of their seats as they watch the multiplier grow after each consecutive win. The charming characters celebrate every victory with confetti, making the atmosphere cheerful and uplifting.

