Amusnet ranks among Italy’s top casino providers

According to igaming Tracker, Amusnet Italy is the fourth-best casino provider in the country for June.

Press release.- iGaming Tracker has announced Amusnet Italy has risen three positions to become the fourth-best casino provider in the country for June 2024.

The achievement is underscored by a 1.1 per cent increase in market share, reflecting a substantial gain in visibility and preference among online casino operators and players. The company stated that this rise reflects its growing influence and effectiveness in the Italian market, demonstrating its leading place among the industry’s top providers.

Several notable accomplishments have bolstered Amusnet Italy’s presence in the country. The company’s commitment to excellence was recognised with the prestigious Gold Award for Casino Content Supplier 2023 from EGR Italy last November.

Furthermore, Amusnet has added six new partnerships with operators since January, bringing the total number to over 30, and has maintained a robust portfolio with over 100 certified games. Additionally, Amusnet Italy has released 14 new games since the beginning of the year, with more games planned for release by the end of 2024.

See also: Amusnet celebrates excellence at the True Leaders Awards

Polina Nedyalkova, director at Amusnet Italy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our progress and the milestones we have reached. This ranking highlights our leading position in the industry and our dedication to delivering high-quality, engaging gaming experiences to local players. Our advancement to the top position underscores our growing influence and effectiveness in the Italian market, and we look forward to continuing this momentum and bringing even more top-notch games to our audience.”

iGamingtracker uses a complex network monitoring system to analyse popular products on casino pages. In Italy, the data prioritises game positions across sites and operator sizes, giving more weight to major brands. This ranking focuses on the visibility and placement of online slots, not gross revenue (GGR). As reported by Agripronews, it holds a high level of reliability as it evaluates the performance of slots by considering their strategic positioning by operators.