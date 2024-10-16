Amusnet expands into Senegal through a partnership with Mojabet

The company said the collaboration is vital to its strategic initiative to strengthen its market presence into the African region.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its partnership with Mojabet, one of the biggest online casino operators in Senegal. The collaboration is vital to the company’s broader strategic initiative to strengthen its market presence and drive expansion into the African region.

Hamed Rahimi, regional business development manager at Amusnet, said: “Teaming up with Mojabet provides us with an invaluable opportunity to dive into their deep knowledge of the local market dynamics. Together, we can create unique gaming experiences that reflect the continent’s cultural diversity, making our top-notch offerings more accessible to local players.”

Aris Filippopoulos, head of casino at Moja Group, added: “We are excited to kick off our partnership with Amusnet, offering Mojabet’s customers a diverse selection of games with chances to win the big Jackpot prizes.”

On Mojabet’s platform, local players can discover over 200 of Amusnet’s extensive portfolio, including top performers such as 20 Golden Coins, Candy Palace, Vampire Bites, Shining Crown, and new titles like Coin Gobbler and Beer O’meter.

20 Golden Coins is one of the company’s signature titles, celebrated for its stunning visuals, elegant design, and vibrant animations. This slot features 20 paylines over 5 reels, incorporating exciting elements like Bonus Coins and Mystery Nudge. Recognized as the Most Played Game for 2023 by the Sigma Africa Awards, it underscores Amusnet’s dedication to immersive gameplay and exceptional quality in the gaming industry.

Following the increased interest in cluster-pay slots, Amusnet presents the Coin Gobbler. The recently released cluster-pay game features a 6×6 reel layout, offering engaging gameplay with multiple chances to win. Players can collect Bonus Coins to unlock Free Spins while stashing their winnings in a shiny piggy bank for added thrills.