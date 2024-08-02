Amusnet expands in Spain with strategic Casino Gran Vía partnership

On the Casino Gran Vía website, players can find some of Amusnet’s this year’s releases.

The collaboration represents a strategic step forward in Amusnet’s expansion within the country.

Press release.- Amusnet Spain proudly announces its partnership with the local operator Casino Gran Vía. The collaboration, live from June 2024, represents a strategic step forward in the company’s expansion within the country, aiming to provide an unparalleled gaming experience to Spanish players and beyond.

Edwin Cruz, managing director at Amusnet Spain, commented: “Joining forces with Casino Gran Vía strengthens our presence in the Spanish market and reinforces our commitment to delivering our top-notch portfolio to wider audiences. We are excited to bring our high-quality games to the operator’s platform and look forward to the mutual growth and success this partnership will bring.”

Cristina Izquierdo, country manager of Casino Gran Vía Online, shared: “We are very excited about this new collaboration with Amusnet, an established company in the industry, and we are confident that it will help us continue implementing our growth strategy in the market. We hope it will be a fruitful collaboration where both parties benefit, and we can work together towards our common goal: creating a unique experience for our customers.”

On the Casino Gran Vía website, players can find some of Amusnet’s this year’s releases, such as Stoichkov #8, Diamond Plus Football Edition, Cavemen and Dinosaurs, and Phoenix Star, аnd the company’s signature games, such as 20 Golden Coins, Candy Palace, Cocktail Rush, Art of Gold.

Stoichkov#8 is a one-of-a-kind 5-reel 40 fixed-playlines slot starring the football legend Hristo Stoichkov. With immersive graphics, stunning animations, and special symbols, the game creates a unique football atmosphere and builds up the anticipation as the reels spin, increasing payouts and triggering features.

Hristo Stoichkov – a name that resonates with the world’s golden football heritage, is among the 100 greatest players of all time. His exceptional talent earned him a spot at FC Barcelona in 1990, and for five seasons, he thrived alongside superstars like Romário and Ronald Koeman. Stoitchkov’s international impact was profound, winning him the prestigious Ballon d’Or in December and the Golden Boot in 1994.

Candy Palace features vibrant colours, eye-catching candy symbols, and a range of special elements. Highlights include Toppling Reels, candy-jar multipliers, Free Spins, and the chance to win progressive jackpots. This slot provides a visually engaging and enjoyable experience, especially for those who appreciate food-themed games.

