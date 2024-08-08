Amusnet appoints Marco Pequeno as Country Manager in Brazil

Pequeno will assume responsibility for the comprehensive oversight of Amusnet’s operations in the country.

Press release.- Amusnet has appointed Marco Pequeno as country manager in Brazil. According to the company, this strategic move positions it to better serve Brazilian operators while further solidifying its status as a prominent player in the LatAm market.

The company said: “For the 8 years since its establishment, Amusnet has cultivated a strong reputation as a leading provider known for its commitment to delivering innovative gaming solutions and exceptional customer service. Building on this foundation, Amusnet has expanded its operations into all certified LatAm markets, including Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Peru.

“This strategic expansion underscores Amusnet’s dedication to tapping into diverse regional opportunities and enhances its credibility and influence across the Latin American gaming landscape. Amusnet is now strengthening its presence in Brazil by appointing a Country Manager in line with its growth strategy and the upcoming local regulation”.

In its new role, Pequeno will assume responsibility for the comprehensive oversight of Amusnet’s operations in Brazil. He will be instrumental in establishing streamlined communication for both existing and prospective clients.

Additionally, Marco will focus on developing strategic pathways that drive improved performance for operators, facilitating the market penetration of Amusnet’s gaming offerings. His leadership will be crucial in positioning Amusnet for sustained growth and success within the Brazilian market.

Irina Rusimova, chief sales officer at Amusnet, commented: “The appointment of our new country manager for Brazil is a clear sign of our commitment to deepening our presence in this dynamic market. We are happy to welcome Marco to the growing LatAm team of Amusnet and we are certain that his broad experience and knowledge of the market will contribute to the successful implementation of Amusnet’s strategic plan for growth and localization in Brazil.”

A key component of Amusnet’s strategy in Brazil is to establish a local entity very soon. This initiative will enable the company to provide more localised services to operators, enhancing support while simultaneously improving financial performance and reducing costs. By operating within the Brazilian market, the entity aims to foster stronger relationships with clients and tailor services to meet the region’s specific needs.

Marco Pequeno said: “The decision to have a branch in Brazil is further proof of our investment in the market, our interest in doing things the right way, and our desire to be closer to our clients. We are committed to providing the best experience for our operators and their users, and this goes directly through having a Brazilian office with a localised staff that understands the culture, the industry, and all its nuances.”

Pequeno holds a degree in Advertising from Mackenzie Presbyterian University and a Master’s in Business Management from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV). He has a solid background as a prominent gambling consultant for Brazil. With years of extensive experience in the Brazilian igaming industry, he has worked across multiple facets of the business and collaborated with a diverse range of local clients.

“His educational background, combined with his industry experience, positions him as a knowledgeable leader in the field whose future contribution to Amusnet will further build the image of the provider as a preferred player in the LatAm market,” the company stated.

