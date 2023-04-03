Allwyn reports 24% rise in revenue for 2022

Allwyn’s full-year consolidated revenue hit €4bn.

Czech Republic.- The European lottery and casino operator Allywn Group, the former Sazka, has announced strong results for its first full year under its new name. The group has reported consolidated revenue of €4bn, up 24 per cent year-on-year. Net revenue rose by 25 per cent to €2.5bn and adjusted EBITDA 21 per cent to €1.2bn.

It attributed the growth to both online operations and its Austrian and international casino businesses. Q4 revenue was up by 13 per cent at €1.1bn.

Group chairman Robert Chvatal said: “I am pleased to report that Allwyn achieved another year of strong financial results in 2022, reflecting our continued successful execution of our organic and inorganic growth strategies.

“These results demonstrate how much the business has progressed in the last several years, with both total revenue and EBITDA growing by over 90% since 2019 – during which time we have also deleveraged by more than 1x Adjusted EBITDA, significantly increased our ownership in our existing businesses, and strengthened our platform and increased our strategic optionality and diversification through securing entries into the UK and US markets.

“While delivering this strong performance, we have remained focused on our responsibilities to all our stakeholders and on safer gaming.”

Allwyn said that inflationary pressures affecting consumer sentiment had a limited impact on its business due to the lower price point of many products and low average spend per customer.

Allwyn’s strategic outlook for 2023

Looking ahead, the company is now already effectively running the UK National Lottery, having bought Camelot UK from the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP). It has also bought Camelot Lottery Systems. Its own licence to run the lottery starts in February of next year.

Meanwhile, Allwyn has grown its presence in Greece though its acquisition of 36.75 per cent stake in Kaizen’s Betano and by increasing its stake in the lottery operator OPAP to more than 50 per cent.

Chvatal said: “We’ve continued to make great progress with this strategy in 2023, completing two landmark acquisitions. First, the acquisition of Camelot UK, the current operator of the UK National Lottery, which supports the successful delivery of the National Lottery through 2023 and over the next decade.

“Second, we have acquired Camelot Lottery Solutions, which operates the Illinois Lottery, adding a seventh lottery market to our footprint and providing interesting strategic optionality, with a great platform in the US market and in-house iLottery technology.”