Allied Irish Banks offers voluntary block on gambling transactions

Ireland’s proposed gambling reforms remain stalled at the committee stage in the Irish Assembly.

Ireland.- Allied Irish Bank (AIB), Ireland’s largest retail bank, has announced that it has added the option of a voluntary block on gambling transactions for customers that use its debit and credit card services. The tool is available to all 3.3 million AIB customer accounts and users of its bank app.

AIB said the controls would help protect vulnerable customers from harm and prevent families from facing financial risk. It’s the second Irish bank to provide such a tool, following the lead of Ulster Bank. The block will also apply to EBS Ireland, AIB’s insurance and lending subsidiary. It can be activated on customer request and will apply across all accounts, including business services.

Customers can request the gambling block by calling the AIB Additional Support Helpline on 0818 227 056 from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, excluding bank holidays.

AIB Managing director of retail banking, Geraldine Casey, stated: “We understand that when gambling becomes harmful, it can affect not just the person involved but also their families and friends. It can damage relationships, finances, employment, and mental health.

“The financial services industry has a role to play in supporting customers as they combat any gambling difficulties they may have, and it’s important that AIB does what we can to help them stop the harm. That is why we are putting in place additional support for customers who wish to take steps to protect themselves from problem gambling.”

Meanwhile, proposed reforms to gambling legislation in Ireland remain stalled. The Gambling Regulation Bill (GRB) would create a new gambling regulator and regulatory framework. Terms were agreed upon back at the end of 2022 and the bill was scheduled to come into force at the end of last year, but it remains under review in the committee stage at the Irish Assembly.

Proposals to allow children to enter some gambling venues have drawn criticism. Until now, children have not been allowed to enter venues such as racetracks, even on days when no betting activities were taking place, including for festivals and family events.