Alfastreet celebrates successful showcase at G2E Las Vegas 2023

Press release.- Alfastreet proudly reflects on a prominent presence at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Las Vegas 2023, where the company unveiled its innovative gaming terminals: Virgo, Verso, Lucky 8, and L5.

As one of the most anticipated events in the gaming calendar, G2E Las Vegas was a strategic platform for Alfastreet to demonstrate its dedication to excellence and innovation. With an impressive booth located at stand number 2448, the company received constant attention, from long-standing industry peers to potential partners and new faces.

The expo became the perfect backdrop to introduce Virgo, the embodiment of meticulous design and endurance; Verso, a testament to decades of experience; Lucky 8, a fresh, compact, yet compelling roulette; and L5, the latest addition to the esteemed Lucky Line, striking a perfect balance between compactness and capability.

“We were thrilled with the reception our products received,” said Tjaša Lunin Počkaj, company CEO. “G2E Las Vegas is always a pivotal event for us. It not only provides an opportunity to showcase our latest innovations but also to connect and engage in meaningful conversations about the future of gaming.”

Forging new partnerships: Alfastreet’s resounding success and future prospects at G2E Las Vegas

An evident highlight of Alfastreet’s participation was the significant interest generated around the showcased products. Numerous productive discussions and demonstrations took place, setting the stage for potential collaborations and partnerships in the near future.

The successful event culminated in fostering deeper relationships with industry peers and creating new inroads with potential clients. Alfastreet extends its gratitude to the organizers of G2E Las Vegas and to all the attendees who made the event memorable.

Looking ahead, Alfastreet continues its commitment to pushing the boundaries in the gaming realm, with several exciting projects and appearances at upcoming industry events in the pipeline.