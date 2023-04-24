Alfastreet Black Jack Table shortlisted for the Global Gaming Award Asia-Pacific 2023

The company was shortlisted in three categories for the Global Gaming Award Asia-Pacific 2023.

Black Jack Table will compete in the “Table game of the year” category.

Press release.- Alfastreet Gaming is thrilled to announce that their fully automated, Black Jack Table has been shortlisted for the Global Gaming Award Asia-Pacific 2023 as “Table game of the year.”

Designed with players in mind, this table game machine delivers an unparalleled gaming experience, while its high-level security system ensures safe play by detecting and recording any unauthorized access attempts.

“Celebrate with us as we continue to revolutionize the gaming industry!,” said Alfastreet Gaming’s team when announcing the exciting news.

Lucky 5, part of Alfastreet’s Lucky line machines is nominated as “Casino Product of the Year”. This 5-player multi-station cabinet boasts various design options, accessories, and configurations, seamlessly connecting to any electronic or live game on the casino floor.

Alfastreet is also nominated as “Casino Supplier of the Year” at the Global Gaming Award Asia-Pacific 2023. “Our dedication to innovation, exceptional products, and unparalleled customer service has led us to this prestigious recognition,” stated the company.

The Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific recognises and rewards (as the name suggests) the strongest performers from the Asia-Pacific gaming industry across the previous 12 months. Winners will be chosen by a panel of senior industry executives.

