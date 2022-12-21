Alexander Botov, EGT Digital: “Our gaming solutions will play a significant role for players in the next years”

How was the performance of the company this year?

This year was very important for EGT Digital. I’m glad that despite the difficulties we released a lot of new products, which turned into favourites of operators and players and for a short period of time we managed to establish ourselves as one of the preferred providers of iGaming solutions. I would say that 2022 wasn’t easy, but at the same time it gave us valuable experience and I think we can send it off with a sense of a job well done.

The iGaming market is developing at a very high pace. How does the company manage to be at the top of the game?

We all know that iGaming is a very competitive market right now. All companies are constantly striving to enrich their product portfolios with new features. In this situation there is only one way to be on top of the game – be smart, gather the right teams and give what it takes to be a market leader.

What are the main objectives EGT Digital has for the coming year?

I’m very happy to say that our products aroused great interest among the operators and players, which I believe will lead to concluding a lot of new deals and launching many new products in 2023. The next few years will be very exciting for iGaming players and our gaming solutions will play a significant role in these processes.

“There is only one way to be on top of the game – be smart, gather the right teams and give what it takes to be a market leader.” Alexander Botov, CEO of EGT Digital.

EGT has showcased its all-in-one betting platform X-Nave throughout different events. What are the main characteristics of this new solution and what was the feedback you received from the public?

Since X-Nave is a next-generation technical solution, its main characteristics are performance, scalability and reliability in order to meet the growing demands in the online world. Same as important is our support feature, as well as the flexibility in the content management, sportsbook and casino offerings. Other advantages are the numerous payment options and of course bonuses, campaigns, player journeys, and gamification capabilities in CRM.

What were the main demands and requests from your partners this year?

Our partners wanted to stand out among their competitors and we had to provide them with something unique that would help them achieve this goal. What they needed was our X-Nave platform which impressed them with its high flexibility. We also saw very big interest in our retail solution: the self-service betting terminal, which has enormous potential, especially for the Balkans.