Ahead of the game: BIS SiGMA Americas early bird tickets ready for purchase

The 3-day event will connect the LatAm industry, bringing regional operators, streamers, influencers, affiliates, and policymakers together.

The event will be held at the Transamerica Expo Centre in São Paulo from the 23rd to 25th of April.

Press release.- Early bird tickets are now open for the BIS SiGMA Americas event taking place in Brazil this April. Held from the 23rd to 25th of April, at the Transamerica Expo Centre in São Paulo, the 3-day event will connect the LatAm industry, bringing regional operators, streamers, influencers, affiliates, and policymakers – including key officials – together for one of the biggest Gaming events in the region this year.

Ticket prices will continue to climb, with early bird prices giving way to last-minute deals as the event nears its inception.

Delegates can expect quality content to take center stage, with a series of conference panels and keynotes tackling the region’s most pressing issues, assessing future potential, and exploring the impact new technologies will have on the recently regulated market.

See also: SiGMA Africa 2024: Reshaping South Africa’s igaming landscape

A buzzing expo floor will showcase the best in business, bringing both seasoned exhibitors as well as budding startups – with the Startup Village featuring 100 of top entrepreneurs. Startups also get a leg up in the industry through the Startup Pitch – a friendly-competitive live pitch event that brings young startups closer to investment opportunities, advice, and mentorship.

Purchase your ticket through SiGMA website and for more information on the event and how you can sponsor, exhibit, or speak, reach out to Events Director, Emily.