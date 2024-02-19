Agua Caliente Casinos to host Casino Esport Conference in March

The California casinos will host CEC Live from March 19-21.

US.- Agua Caliente Casinos in California, will host the 2024 Casino Esport Conference (CEC) Live from March 19-21. The event will feature keynote speakers from the worlds of esports, casino gaming and technology plus workshops and panels.

David Heath, senior vice president and assistant general manager for Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage, said: “At Caliente, we know that we can’t be closed-minded to new things when they come. When we had the opportunity to host weekly esports, we jumped on it. The Millennials should be our target group going forward, because they’re young gamers. Gamers turn into slot players and slot players turn into casino players. It just makes sense.”

Co-founder Ben Fox said: “Recognizing the evolving demographics and technological advancements, CEC Live and its partners are creating extraordinary environments that entice customers to step away from the comfort of their homes.”

CEC speakers include Victor Rocha, conference chairman of the Indian Gaming Association; Ken Rohman, chief marketing officer at Wind Creek Hospitality; Sebastian Ross, senior policy counsel at the Nevada Gaming Control Board; and Seth Schorr, chairman of the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas and CEO of Fifth Street Gaming.

See also: California government authorized the collection of signatures for gambling initiative