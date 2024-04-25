Affinity Interactive names Scott Butera as president and chief executive officer

Butera will oversee operations of the company’s casino resorts in Nevada, Missouri, and Iowa.

US.- Omni-channel gambling business Affinity Interactive (AI) has announced the appointment of Scott Butera as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Butera will set strategy and oversee operations of the company’s casino resorts in Nevada, Missouri, and Iowa as well as print and online media platforms, including the Daily Racing Form.

Butera was named chief executive of its SIG arm in March 2023 and led initiatives to develop retail and business products and optimize e-commerce sales for the Daily Racing Form. Previously, he served as president of Fubo Gaming at Fubo TV. He has also held CEO and president positions at MGM Resorts International, the Arena Football League, Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Tropicana Entertainment, and Trump Entertainment.

James J. Zenni Jr., chairman of Affinity Interactive and founder, president, and chief executive officer of ZCG, said: “Scott’s operating acumen and deep knowledge of the gaming and entertainment industries have helped AI and Sports Information Group expand product offerings and improve the sports and gaming experience for consumers around the world. I am confident Scott will integrate seamlessly into this expanded role, and under his leadership, Affinity will achieve greater success, continuing to deliver world-class experiences to nearly 1 million users and guests across platforms.”

Butera commented: “Affinity’s mission to elevate the gaming industry through advanced technology and unparalleled customer offerings – both across digital media platforms as well as in-person gaming – remains a driving force behind the business’ success. I am eager to collaborate with Jim and leverage my familiarity with the business as well as my passion for driving innovative change to execute on AI’s long-term strategic priorities.”