Acroud names Tricia Vella as interim chief financial officer

Tricia Vella steps in following Roderick Attard’s departure in December.

Sweden.- The online gaming affiliate business Acroud has named Tricia Vella as its interim chief financial officer. She steps into the role following Roderick Attard’s departure in December. Vella has been with Acroud since August 2019, first as financial controller and then head of finance, a role to which she was promoted last April.

Vella previously spent seven years as a manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers Malta. She has a degree in accounting from the University of Malta. She will remain in the role while the company seeks a permanent replacement for Attard.

Attard’s departure was announced on December 7, but the company said he would stay until early March to ensure a smooth transition. He joined the company in July 2020 as head of finance and was promoted to CFO in November 2021. He previously worked at Highlight Media Group, KPMG Malta and KPMG Channel Islands. He was reported to be pursuing a new career opportunity.

Acroud chief executive Robert Andersson said: “I am very happy to welcome Tricia in her new role as interim CFO, as we are preparing for an exciting time of rapid growth. She will form part of the company’s group management.”

In October, Acroud said it had completed a £5.1m acquisition of an unnamed igaming affiliate and media business. It says it has bought 60 per cent of the business’s shares, acquiring igaming affiliation assets and technology that it expects to contribute more than €9m to its annual revenue.

Acroud, which referred to the business as Acroud Media, says the new acquisition will contribute €4m to the company’s annual EBIDTA. Acroud Media was registered at the UK’s Companies House in June, days after Acroud announced the deal. It has one listed director, Gary Gillies, who is the director of Acroud AB’s 2020 acquisition Riae Media Ltd.