Acroud AB completes acquisition of unnamed igaming affiliate business

Sweden.- Acroud AB says it has completed a £5.1m acquisition of an unnamed igaming affiliate and media business. It says it has bought 60 per cent of the business’s shares, acquiring igaming affiliation assets and technology that it expects to contribute more than €9m to its annual revenue.

Acroud, which referred to the business as Acorud Media, says the new acquisition will contribute €4m to the company’s annual EBIDTA. Acroud Media was registered at the UK’s Companies House in June, days after Acroud announced the deal. It has one listed director, Gary Gillies, who is the director of Acroud AB’s 2020 acquisition Riae Media Ltd.

Acroud AB said that the new acquisition will boost its expansion in sports betting, proving new recurring sportsbook revenue from large providers – 80-85 per cent from historic revenue share agreements. It also said that Acroud Media will more than double its delivery of new depositing customers.

Acroud CEO and president Robert Andersson said: “This acquisition is another piece of our puzzle to establish Acroud as a diverse player in the advertisement and affiliation space based on intelligent solutions. It will blend very well into our existing product portfolio, and with the new bond in place, the company is entering a new period of growth.”

Last year, Acroud bought Swedishsantas AB, the owner of tipster brand TheGamblingCabin. It paid SEK47.3m (€4.7m) for all shares in the company, divided equally between cash and newly issued Acroud shares.