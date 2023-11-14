A yearlong journey of Pascal Gaming reaches at SiGMA Europe

Pascal Gaming is showcasing at SiGMA Europe. The event will run until November 17 at the Malta Maritime Hub.

Press release.- The year 2023 has been a real journey for Pascal Gaming. It included a major climb to a new level of innovation, scale and growth. SiGMA Malta is the global event where such aspiring and trendy brands make a quick flashback to the path they have gone throughout the year.

A quick overview of Pascal Gaming’s annual raw result would easily identify the growth of the game portfolio from 32 to 82 games just in one year, the introduction of all new game lines of slots, virtual sports and crypto games, more than triple increase in GGR, new market entries and certifications concluded in new jurisdictions. These are, however, merely raw numbers. The key achievement of Pascal Gaming’s inquisitive, daring-to-experiment, and hardworking team is actually in its player community.

Games such as Blast, Fishing, Mines and all new slot lines managed to catch hold of the wider player audience and touch their hearts in Europe, Africa, Latin America and Asia. The unique approach of this studio is the creation of market-specific games, which deliver incomparably higher results per market and ensure deeper engagement of the audience. The growth of Pascal Gaming’s devoted player audience is beyond all expectations.

The key to this lies in a plain truth – simplicity of gameplay and focus on end-user enhanced experience. Every aspect of games, such as Fishing, Oddball, Jumbo Diamond, Wild Weed, Inner Eye, Fast Flip and others, among them newly launched Pumpkin Payday and Fruity Clover, serves this purpose.

Game features are bold and one-of-a-kind in the industry; they deliver a completely new experience of gameplay in a seemingly conventional game and raise these games among many competitive games around. A vivid example is Fishing – a crash game with a unique and amazing feature of betting after cash out yet before the crash of the round. In other words, the players could make a bet and cash out as many times as they want, still before the crash.

Such unique features bring on a new fresh outlook industry and push the new trends on, for many others to follow. All the mentioned games are showcased by the Pascal Gaming team in Malta at SiGMA Europe. Pascal Gaming’s journey is on.