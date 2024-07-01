A new era of igaming excellence: Uplatform and 1X2 Network join forces

This partnership allows Uplatform to offer its operator partners access to 1X2 Network’s content.

Press release.- Uplatform has announced the integration of 1X2 Network’s extensive gaming portfolio into its offering.

1X2 Network is the company name for the 1X2 gaming group, a premium UK-based igaming developer and aggregator. The company has gained widespread recognition in the igaming industry for developing soft gaming content since 2002. This partnership allows Uplatform to offer its operator partners access to 1X2 Network’s content.

With over two decades of expertise under its belt, 1X2 Network has an impressive portfolio of over 200 games across its four studios – Iron Dog Studio, AD LUNAM, Prospect Gaming & 1X2gaming – catering to a wide range of player preferences. From classic, video, and jackpot slots to captivating arcade games, fast-paced virtual sports, and iconic table games, 1X2 Network’s offerings are powered by HTML5 technology and backed by responsible gaming practices, ensuring a thrilling experience for every player.

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both parties,” said Guzel Vasikova, Partnership Manager at Uplatform. “Our shared values and vision for the future of igaming are in perfect alignment, and I am confident that this partnership is an ideal match for us. Together, we aspire to raise industry standards to new heights”.

By integrating 1X2 Network’s extensive game library into the Uplatform ecosystem, the partnership will further strengthen Uplatform’s already formidable lineup of premium content. Clients of Uplatform will benefit from exclusive access to 1X2 Network’s captivating titles, a rapidly expanding game selection, seamless integration processes, and competitive pricing structures designed to ensure sustainable growth and profitability.

Alex Ratcliffe, chief product officer at 1X2 Network, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Uplatform and showcase our extensive game portfolio on their platform. Our partnership is deeply rooted in a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering the best possible experiences to players.”

In addition to the benefits of the 1X2 Network integration, Uplatform’s comprehensive Casino Aggregator offers to operators: