EGT Digital announces a new strategic partnership with 7777 gaming

The 7777 gaming will be able to operate with a highly customizable back-office portal.

The gaming content of 7777 gaming has been integrated into EGT Digital’s new platform X-Nave.

Press release.- EGT Digital is proud of its new partnership with one more top gaming provider of online casino games: 7777 gaming. After EGT Digital’s games recently went live on 8888.bg, the gaming content of 7777 gaming, consisting of more than 100 titles, among which are the well-known Sea of Treasures, Jinn, Greenhats’ Jackpot, Fortunes of Rome, Cash 40, has been integrated into EGT Digital’s new platform X-Nave and is already available to its clients globally.

X-Nave is a flexible solution, providing operators with the opportunity to choose top events and markets which allows a complete customization of the gaming propositions.

With this all-in-one solution, the operators are able to operate with a highly customizable back-office portal, which is equipped with a real-time data, reporting module, and player account management system. The players will have access to betting services across 70 different sports, including eSports and Virtuals, in more than 1000 betting markets, covering 70 000 events per month.

“We are very glad that we formed our new strategic partnership with 7777 gaming, which is offering a next-generation casino content that will be aligned with our clients’ requirements,” shared Alexander Botov, CEO at EGT Digital. He added: “I’m confident that together we will enrich the gaming experience of the players and deliver a new level of entertainment.”

Elena Shaterova, CCO at 7777, also expressed her expectations about the partnership with EGT Digital: “We’re constantly striving to create attractive gaming content and the cooperation with companies with serious market positions such as EGT Digital will help us make it even more popular among a larger number of fans of high-quality online gaming.”