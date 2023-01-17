7777 gaming goes live on Sesame in Bulgaria

Online operator Sesamе’s players will have access to more than 60 games, including Jinn, Sea of Treasure, Cash 40, Diamonds of Majesty and Honey of Gold.

Bulgaria.- 7777 gaming has announced that it has gone live with online operator Sesamе in Bulgaria. Sesame’s players will have access to more than 60 games, including Jinn, Sea of Treasure, Cash 40, Diamonds of Majesty and Honey of Gold.

7777 gaming also announced that it is creating new casino games to be added to its in-house portfolio of 100+ titles.

Asya Raykova, account manager at 7777 gaming, said: “We are delighted to be added to another strong and progressive online operator in Bulgaria such as Sesame. We are confident that our joint efforts will result in a successful collaboration, yielding the highest standards of products and services we have been known to deliver. With Sesame as our partner, we are already live in six of the biggest operators on the Bulgarian market.”

Chris Kambourov, casino manager at Sesame, added: “We are pleased to add 7777 gaming to our list of partners. Sesame strives to bring the best in online gambling entertainment in Bulgaria, and we feel that by teaming up with 7777 gaming, we will be able to provide our players with top-notch games and excellent igaming solutions.”

In September, EGT Digital announced a partnership with 7777 gaming to integrate the provider’s 100+ titles into EGT Digital’s new platform X-Nave which is now available to its clients globally.