1xPartners talks about the five best Dota 2 teams in the world

Press release.- Modern esports means tens of millions of viewers, millions of dollars in prize money, and sponsorship contracts with the largest companies in the world, especially when it comes to Dota 2, one of the most popular esports disciplines.

OG Esports

The legendary Danish team OG Esports claims to be the best in history in several ways. In less than 10 years, the organization has earned a record USD 36.9m in prize money, and team founder Johan “N0tail” Sundstein tops the list of the richest Dota 2 players, although he has not played for a long time.

OG Esports is the first team to win the main tournament of the year, The International, twice in a row in 2018 and 2019, and has a record five times winning majors, including the very first, The Frankfurt Major 2015. In 2022, OG Esports signed a sponsorship agreement with a global bookmaker company 1xBet and, with the support of a new partner, won the ESL One Stockholm Major 2022.

Team Spirit

The Eastern European Team Spirit became only the second team to win two “The International” tournaments. After winning in 2021, it repeated its success at The International 2023. The team also won victories at PGL Arlington Major 2022 and other prestigious tournaments, and Team Spirit star Illya “Yatoro” Mulyarchuk holds the record for the most rampage in the final stage of The International tournaments.

The success of an esports organization is usually assessed by prize money, and here, it’s all right – the team earned USD 27.2m and ranks third in history by this indicator.

Several years ago, 1xBet and its affiliate program 1xPartners drew attention to the successful team, and Team Spirit is moving toward new victories with a new, reliable partner.

Gaimin Gladiators

The young European organization Gaimin Gladiators only assembled its Dota 2 roster in 2022 but has already won almost all the important titles. Last year, the team dominated the professional scene and consecutively won the Lima Major 2023, ESL One Berlin Major 2023 and Bali Major 2023, as well as winning two of the three seasons of the DreamLeague.

Only at the end of the year did the team slow down somewhat, losing to opponents in the finals of The International 2023 and ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023. Despite this, Gaimin Gladiators deserve to be in our top 5 thanks to their historical performance last season and high potential.

Team Liquid

Team Liquid was founded in 2000 and is one of the oldest organizations in the history of Counter-Strike esports. The Dota 2 roster appeared much later, but since 2016, Team Liquid has been able to win all the most important tournaments, including The Shanghai Major 2016, The Manila Major 2016 and, of course, The International 2017. In total, the team earned USD 28.3m and ranks second in this indicator place in history.

Team Secret

Team Secret celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and will certainly have something to remember. Among the organization’s main victories are The Shanghai Major 2016, The Chongqing Major 2019 and the MDL Disneyland Paris Major 2019, as well as several bright victories in the DreamLeague. At the end of 2022, the team unexpectedly reached the finals of The International 2022 and proved that they are still a formidable force.

It is difficult to lure modern youth to football stadiums, but online, they feel like a duck to water. Its representatives are already earning serious money and want to have fun as they have been used to since childhood. In addition, young people do not need to be explained what cryptocurrency, electronic wallets, or sports betting are. That is why, in the coming years, we will see a boom in the development of esports and betting on it