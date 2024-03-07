1xBet took part in the SBC Summit Rio 2024 exhibition

The company received the status of exhibition Premium Sponsor which was a step to strengthen its position in the region

Press release.- From March 5 to 7, the SBC Summit Rio 2024 conference was held in Rio de Janeiro and was dedicated to the betting and gambling industry development. The Windsor Exhibition Center brought together representatives of 900 leading operators and over 300 affiliates.

The event participants attended speeches by more than 100 speakers and met with regional experts and representatives of government agencies in Brazil. Industry professionals discussed the industry development in the region, regulatory aspects of doing business, the bookmakers’ relationship with sports clubs and the media, and other local features.

1xBet received the status of exhibition Premium Sponsor, which was a logical step for the company to strengthen its position in the region: “We plan to significantly expand our presence in Latin America, where there is a steady increase in sports betting and gambling interest. Our priority is to create the highest quality product that will fully comply with international standards and the demanding South American audience’s requirements,” noted 1xBet representatives.

At its stand, the 1xBet team held meetups with colleagues, shared industry and its gaming platform news, and discussed the benefits of the 1xPartners affiliate program with unlimited earning opportunities.

“We are grateful to the SBC Summit Rio 2024 organizers for the opportunity to communicate with the most active industry representatives. In Rio, we received important information for doing business in the Latin American market, met new partners, and are already preparing for collaborative projects,” added 1xBet representatives.