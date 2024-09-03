1xBet takes part in Affiliate World Europe 2024

The exhibition will attract over 7,500 visitors from 110 countries.

Affiliate World Europe 2024 will be held September 5-6 in Budapest.

Press release.- 1xBet will attend Affiliate World Europe 2024 – one of the largest affiliate marketing exhibitions, which will be held from September 5 to 6 in Budapest. The forum is known for its scale and influence on the European gambling market.

The exhibition will attract over 7,500 visitors from 110 countries. Guests can expect exciting discussions, interactive workshops, and sessions with industry experts. The 1xBet team will meet and communicate with potential partners, share useful information, answer questions, and discuss new business opportunities with the brand’s affiliate program.

“1xBet Affiliates affiliate program is one of the best in the industry and was recognized at the last SBC Awards,” the company said. The program unites over 100,000 affiliates worldwide and enjoys more than 3,000,000 users.

1xBet Affiliates defines its key advantages as follows: