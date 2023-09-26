1xBet is the official partner of the world’s largest Badminton tournaments

The agreement is part of the 1xBet brand strategy, which provides active sports support in Asia and worldwide.

The company will become a partner of several international tournaments in Asia and Europe.

Press release.- 1xBet has signed a contract with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and received the status of the official partner for some of the best Badminton competitions in the world. The agreement is for one year with the possibility of an extension.

Hong Kong Open, September 12-17

Finnish Open, October 10-15

Denmark Open, October 17-22

French Open, October 24-29

Japan Masters, November 14-19

Malaysia Open, January 9-14

1xBet has active partnership agreements and sponsorship contracts with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A and other world-famous sports brands and organizations. The new agreement with BWF is part of the 1xBet brand strategy, which provides active sports support in Asia and worldwide.

Enjoy World Class Badminton action with the official betting partner 1xBet!

