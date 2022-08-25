1xBet is the new official regional partner of LOSC Lille

The betting company will be LOSC Lille’s regional partner in the Middle East, North and South Africa.

Press release.- 1xBet, one of the world’s leading bookmakers, has become the LOSC Official Regional Partner in Africa.

The duration of the agreement is three years. According to the terms of the deal, the betting company will be LOSC Lille’s regional partner in the Middle East, North and South Africa.

As part of the agreement, 1xBet receives the rights to use the logo of the French club and the collective image of its players in its promotional campaigns. Furthermore, 1xBet advertising can be seen on LED boards during the club’s top matches in the French Championship, and the cooperation itself will be actively covered on social networks.

See also: 1xBet sponsors esports organisation Tundra Esports

“This is great news. We are very pleased to cooperate with such a legendary club, which has a huge fanbase, not only in France but worldwide. Most recently, in 2021, the club became the champions of France, which is not easy because we all know what level of opponents contest this tournament.” said Alex Sommers, a spokesman for the company.

And he added: “We want to offer Les Dogues fans the opportunity to get the most vivid emotions and a new online betting experience. For 1xBet, this deal is another important step in their global strategy to support football at all levels. We expect a lot from cooperation, and rest assured, this is not the last time that 1xBet brings good news this year.”

See also: 1xBet and OG Esports announce partnership

It is worth noting that this is not the first agreement between 1xBet and a French top-level club in recent years. Previously, the company became the official partner of PSG.

1xBet is one of the world’s leading betting companies operating directly and through its franchise partners in over 50 countries in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia.