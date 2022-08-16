1xBet sponsors esports organisation Tundra Esports

1xBet has become a sponsor of the world-famous esports organisation Tundra Esports.

Press release.- International betting company 1xBet is one of the main newsmakers of the year in terms of signing contracts with major esports organisations. After high-profile sponsorship deals with OG Esports and Team Spirit, the reliable bookmaker has now announced the start of cooperation with the international organisation Tundra Esports.

According to the terms of the three-year contract, the 1xBet logo will appear on Dota 2 roster jerseys and the organisation’s online portals. In addition, the agreement also includes several activities also been planned for Tundra’s digital platforms and the official 1xBet website. This will help the bookmaker attract a new audience to enjoy the brand’s wide range of services.

Alex Summers, a spokesperson for 1xBet, is encouraged by the start of the partnership: “Esports is one of the most important areas of the company’s operations. As a rule, the disciplines in it are very dynamic, so fans get a lot of excitement and thrills while watching.

“Esports are already very popular, and the number of fans has grown tremendously. But, most importantly, it has great potential for further development, so it is vital to support both individual organisations and esports as a whole.

“This is a task that 1xBet is accomplishing. Our brand is with esports – seriously and for a long time. The start of cooperation with Tundra Esports is further proof of a reliable bookmaker’s desire to be at the forefront of the development of esports”.

Tundra Esports is also excited about the collaboration with the world-renowned brand: “I’m sure the theme of our partnership with 1xBet will be new achievements, bright emotions and big wins. The motto of our organisation is #TundraTribe. We hope that very soon even more esports fans will know these words. There’s a big adventure ahead of us together – stay tuned!”, – said Tomi Tikkala, Head of Business Development for Tundra Esports.

