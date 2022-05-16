1xBet and OG Esports announce partnership

Under the terms of the agreement, 1xBet partners with the OG Esports teams in two disciplines: CS:GO and Dota 2.

Press release.- International betting company 1xBet has signed a sponsorship agreement with one of the largest organisations in the world of esports – OG. The contract with the four-time winners of The International is for one year with an option to extend. Under the terms of the agreement, 1xBet partners with the OG Esports teams in two disciplines – CS:GO and Dota 2.

The bookmaker’s branding will appear on the teams’ equipment, as well as in the gaming office and on the official website of the organisation. In addition, media activities are also envisaged on OG Esports’ digital platforms, which have a combined audience of 3 million people. This will ensure that even more esports fans will be able to discover and take advantage of the exciting offers available on 1xBet.

“Just one year after its inception, the organisation has managed to win The International, earning the adoration of hundreds of thousands of fans in all corners of the globe. OG knows how to ignite the hearts of fans with vibrant performances and an innovative approach to CS:GO and Dota 2.

There’s a big adventure ahead, and we’re sure it will be accompanied by resounding victories. With 1xBet, the organisation will write a new and exciting chapter of its history, #DreamOG“, – summed up the bookmaker’s representative.

“We are delighted to welcome 1xBet to our family of partners. It is one of the world’s most recognisable bookmakers. The brand pays great attention to the development of esports, collaborating with major organisations, among them giants like ESL. There is no doubt that the partnership will be effective and fruitful”, – commented OG Esports about the launch of the collaboration.

