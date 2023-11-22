1xBet became the SiGMA Malta Europe Summit 2023 exhibition participant

1xBet was presented with an incredibly beautiful stand, and the team actively participated in all SiGMA Malta Europe Summit 2023 events.

The 1xBet team is grateful to the exhibition organizers for the opportunity.

Press release.- From November 13 to 17, the SiGMA Malta Europe Summit 2023, one of the largest European igaming exhibitions, was held at the MMH shipyards in Valletta.

The 1xBet team actively participated in all SiGMA Malta Europe Summit 2023 events. Their booth guests received information about the benefits of the 1xBet affiliate program, talked with the company’s top managers and had the opportunity to win valuable prizes.

“We were very pleased to become a sponsor of SiGMA Malta Europe Summit 2023. Our company had the opportunity to tell new partners about the benefits of working with 1xBet and provide exhibition guests with all the necessary information about the affiliate program,” noted 1xBet representatives.

Traditionally, the exhibition hosted the SiGMA Europe Awards 2023, a prestigious European award for the igaming industry. One of the statuettes went to 1xBet, which beat its competitors in the category of Best Sportsbook Operator 2023.

This year, the forum brought together more than 800 leading market operators who presented their ideas for the new business season. More than 25,000 guests and 250 speakers discussed current issues in the development of gambling and exchanged opinions on the industry’s prospects.

The 1xBet team is grateful to the exhibition organizers for the opportunity to communicate live with partners from other countries and receive valuable information for further growth.