1xBet named Best Sportsbook Operator 2023

1xBet was named Best Sportsbook Operator at SiGMA Europe Awards 2023.

Press release.- Global bookmaker 1xBet has become a laureate of the SiGMA Europe Awards 2023, one of the most prestigious European gambling trophies. The special ceremony occurred on November 14 and was a part of the gambling exhibition SiGMA Malta Europe Summit 2023.

1xBet was ahead of its competitors in the category of Best Sportsbook Operator 2023. The victory was the result of voting on the award page and a survey of the authoritative jury.

“1xBet is active in Europe and supports European sports. Our goal is to remain at the top, and this award highlights that we are moving in the right direction. We are glad that the professional community highly appreciated the work of 1xBet. The prize will be an excellent motivation for our team, which takes care of the comfort of customers and partners every day,” noted 1xBet representatives.

Let us remind you that this year, the global bookmaker 1xBet already won several prestigious trophies in the igaming industry. In particular, the brand got the title Innovator of the Year from the International Gaming Awards (IGA), was recognized as the Bookmaker of the Year in Latin America by the SiGMA Awards Americas 2023, and also won the Sportsbook Operator of the Year and Affiliate Program of the Year titles at the SiGMA BALKANS/CIS Gaming Awards.

