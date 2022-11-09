12 Tribes Colville Casinos launches sports betting

The firm has launched sports betting kiosks at its venues in Lake Chelan, Omak, and Coulee Dam in Washington State.

US.- 12 Tribes Colville Casinos has launched sports betting kiosks at its three locations: Lake Chelan, Omak, and Coulee Dam in Washington State. Its 12 Sports Book, has 24/7 betting kiosks on the casino floors.

Kary Nichols, CEO of 12 Tribes Colville Casinos, said: “The 12 Sports Book is an exciting step for our team. We have been working towards this for a long time now, and are all looking forward to celebrating our hard work with our patrons.”

On Southwest Washington, ilani casino recently held an event to celebrate the opening of sports betting at its newest restaurant, The Stadium Bar & Grill, which debuted sports wagering in October.

There was a Q&A session with former NFL quarterback and Washington State University alum Drew Bledsoe and NFL Hall of Fame offensive tackle and former career-long Seahawk Walter Jones. Moderated by sportscaster Neil Everett, the football veterans talked about the season so far before the kickoff of the Seahawks’ victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

In September, Kambi Group signed an agreement with ilani, developed by the Cowlitz Tribe and Salishan-Mohegan, a partnership that includes Mohegan Sun, one of the world’s foremost gaming and entertainment developers and operators, to provide its market-leading on-property sportsbook solution to the operator’s casino located in Washington state.