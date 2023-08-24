Yahoo Sportsbook opens at The Venetian Las Vegas

The firms have announced a multi-year naming rights partnership for the Yahoo Sportsbook powered by William Hill on The Venetian casino floor.

US.- The Venetian Las Vegas and Yahoo have announced a multi-year naming rights partnership for the Yahoo Sportsbook powered by William Hill on The Venetian casino floor. The sportsbook has been redesigned.

The state-of-the-art venue spans more than 12,000 square feet and features a 46-million-pixel, 1,770 square-foot LED video wall that can display up to 40 sporting events at once. There are 30 TVs spread throughout the sportsbook and sofas and lounge chairs for 105 people.

Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, said: “We wanted to create the best place on the Strip to watch sports. This redesign pulls through the relaxed feeling of watching a game with your friends – plush sofas, lounge chairs, great game-day eats with the convenience of betting powered by William Hill. And through the partnership with Yahoo, we’re sure to have additional surprises in store for our guests as we move into football season and beyond.”

Ryan Spoon, president of Yahoo Sports, added: “We are excited and privileged to launch the Yahoo Sportsbook in partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Yahoo Sportsbook will offer sports fans a fabulous setting to enjoy games in a one-of-a-kind, branded environment. This partnership is another step in our ongoing commitment to engage and delight sports fans through our Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Fantasy platforms.”

Michael Grodsky, vice president and head of west region digital operations at William Hill US, commented: “We are thrilled to power this new sportsbook on The Strip. Our market-leading tech has provided a best-in-class retail sportsbook experience in Nevada for a long time, and we can’t wait to bring this high-powered partnership to life for more sports fans alongside our new William Hill mobile sports wagering app.”

Durango Casino Resort in Las Vegas to open in November

Red Rock Resorts announced an anticipated target opening date of November 20, 2023, for Durango Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The date is pending regulatory approval. The new hotel and casino occupies a 71-acre parcel South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway in the southwest of Las Vegas near Rhodes Ranch.

The venue will feature 83,000 square feet of casino space, a sports book, a 15-floor tower with over 200 hotel rooms, convention, and meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, upscale and casual dining, outdoor social areas and complimentary parking. It will offer 15 restaurants, including four signature outlets and a food hall.