Xpoint appoints Ron Braunfeld as chief revenue officer

Braunfeld was vice president of business development at Mobi Systems.

US.- Geolocation technology provider Xpoint has named Ron Braunfeld as the company’s chief revenue officer. He has 12 years of location technology sector, previously serving as vice president of business development at Mobi Systems and as general manager for Philadelphia at Capsule.

Manu Gambhir, CEO of Xpoint, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ron to our executive team as chief revenue officer. His extensive experience and impressive achievements in business development and sales within the technology and venture capital industries will be invaluable as we expand our offering and strengthen our market position.”

Braunfeld commented: “The iGaming and geolocation industries are developing rapidly, so to join an innovative technology-focused company like Xpoint at this time is incredibly exciting. I am looking forward to helping the company continue its strong growth trajectory through the delivery of the most accurate, reliable and cost-effective geolocation services available in the market.”

Earlier this year, Xpoint gained a gaming licence in the US state of Maryland. The firm also announced a partnership with operator Crab Sports. Under the terms of the deal, Crab Sports will implement Xpoint’s Verify solution for its geolocation needs in the state.