Xpoint announces two appointments to leadership team

US.- Geolocation technology provider Xpoint has announced two appointments to its leadership team. Chris Chapman has been promoted to chief technology officer, and Rahul Agrawal has joined as vice president of engineering.

Before joining Xpoint, Chapman held senior leadership roles at companies such as Sourcepoint, Integral Ad Science, and Amino Payments, which he founded. Agrawal brings over 25 years of experience in technology leadership, and most recently served as VP of technology at PointsBet. He served as chief technology officer at FaceOff and in senior technology role at Jump Ramp Games and High 5 Games.

Xpoint CEO Manu Gambhir said: “We are excited to promote Chris to the role of Chief Technology Officer and to welcome Rahul as our Vice President of Engineering. Chris has been an integral part of Xpoint’s success, and his promotion to CTO is a natural progression as we continue to evolve.

“Rahul’s extensive experience in building and scaling technology platforms will complement Chris’s leadership, and together, their expertise will drive the next phase of innovation for Xpoint as we continue to lead the geolocation and compliance space in the iGaming industry.”

In July, Xpoint named Ron Braunfeld chief revenue officer. He has 12 years of location technology sector, previously serving as vice president of business development at Mobi Systems and as general manager for Philadelphia at Capsule.