Sportadar partners with Caribbean Premier League to grow and engage global audience of cricket fans

Sportradar is providing the Caribbean Premier League with a new Match Centre.

Sportradar to collect and deliver market-leading levels of data to power betting and media products and services.

Press release.- Sportradar today (September 29) announced a new partnership deal with the Caribbean Premier League Ltd to capture and distribute an extensive level of cricket data.

Following a competitive tender process, Sportradar is now the Official Data Partner, Official Betting Streaming Partner, and Official Integrity Partner of the Hero Caribbean Premier League, Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League and the SKYEXCH 6IXTY men’s and women’s competitions.

Cricket is one of the world’s most popular sports, with an estimated annual betting turnover of €80 billion globally.

By utilising the company’s media and betting products and services and leveraging its technical capabilities, Sportradar will provide customers with more data points from each Caribbean Premier League match than before.

Sportradar will also offer audio-visual streaming content from 38 Caribbean Premier League men’s and women’s matches and 19 6IXTY men’s and women’s matches each year.

Additionally, Sportradar is providing the Caribbean Premier League with a new Match Centre and embeddable components for the tournament website.

The Match Centre delivers live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, match summaries, scorecards and visual insights, while the embeddable components include a match ticker, match listings and standings.

Uniquely, the ball-by-ball text commentary is automatically populated using artificial intelligence from the live data collected by the company.

A further aspect of the partnership is safeguarding the integrity of the Caribbean Premier League’s competitions by utilising Sportradar’s bet monitoring service, the Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS).

The AI-driven proven system identifies any irregular betting patterns to the company’s team of integrity experts who investigate the circumstances further and report suspicious activity to the League.

Eric Conrad, managing director of strategic partnerships and content, Sportradar said: “This partnership will increase the Caribbean Premier League’s visibility around the world and contribute to its continual growth by connecting it with 2.5 billion cricket fans globally through Sportradar’s global customer network.

We’re thrilled to be able to support the League and its athletes in reaching a new, global audience.”

Chris Watson, Hero CPL’s head of marketing said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sportradar for the Hero Caribbean Premier League, Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League and SKYEXCH 6IXTY. Their unrivalled Match Centre gives fans the ability to follow matches from our tournaments wherever they are which is another way we can bring our fantastic supporters even closer to the action.”

Sportradar’s existing cricket partners include the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Ireland, Tamil Nadu Premier League, Cricket Scotland and The Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).