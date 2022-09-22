Sportradar to power Hard Rock Sportsbook’s in-app Streaming

Hard Rock Sportsbook players now have a dynamic in-app betting and live streaming experience with access to more than 150,000 contests from 392 premium sports properties.

Press release.- Sportradar and Hard Rock Digital, the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting, announced a multi-year partnership for Sportradar to deliver its global portfolio of live streaming sports content to power Hard Rock Sportsbook’s new in-app Streaming Hub.

Hard Rock Sportsbook players now have a dynamic in-app betting and live streaming experience with access to more than 150,000 contests from 392 premium sports properties, including the National Hockey League (NHL), Spanish soccer’s Copa del Rey, Germany’s Bundesliga, Chinese and German basketball leagues, Polish Table Tennis Elite Series, International Tennis Federation (ITF), and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Michael Gandolfo, group head, regional sales, Sportradar, said: “With the increase of mobile and growth of in-play sports betting in the US, live streaming has become more important than ever.

“By providing our extensive portfolio of content, Sportradar has met that challenge and will enable Hard Rock Sportsbook to enhance its product with an even more engaging and entertaining customer experience.”

Matt Primeaux, president of Hard Rock Digital, said: “Hard Rock Sportsbook’s new Streaming Hub is one of several recent innovations that demonstrate our commitment to building the best sports-betting product in the market and delivering the ‘Hard Rock experience’ to our players anytime, anywhere.

“With Sportradar’s worldwide sports properties, this streaming content represents always-on entertainment and provides our players with a dynamic live betting experience through our app.”

Through the utilization of Sportradar’s data and content solutions, Hard Rock Sportsbook has been able to rapidly expand its presence and build a differentiated product experience in the crowded US sports betting market.

The new deal between Sportradar and Hard Rock Sportsbook builds on their existing partnership which previously included pre-match and live betting services and content solutions, which are purpose-built to drive deeper fan engagement as well as customer acquisition and retention.

Sportradar gets sports wagering service provider provisional certification for Kansas

Sportradar, the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, via its US betting subsidiary, Sportradar Solutions LLC, today announced that it has been granted a Sports Wagering Service Provider Provisional Certification for the US state of Kansas.

Sportsbooks at Kansas’s four state-owned casinos began accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms from September 1 in a soft launch. The full launch was yesterday (September 8), the same day the NFL season started.

Governor Laura Kelly signed sports betting into law in May following approval of Senate Bill 84 earlier this year.