WSOP updates rules for electronic device use

The changes come ahead of the World Series of Poker Paradise festival on December 13.

US.- The World Series of Poker (WSOP) has introduced new rules including updates that will impact on the use of electronic devices at the tables. The changes come ahead of the World Series of Poker Paradise Festival at the Atlantis Paradise Island on December 13.

According to a new rule, “players and spectators are not allowed to use charts, apps, or any other form of electronic assistance in the tournament room. Failure to adhere to this policy will result in a penalty up to disqualification for the player and removal from the tournament room for the spectator.”

Spectators are also prohibited from providing live assistance or coaching. Failure to adhere to the rule will result in a penalty for the player and removal from the rail for the spectator. Non-players on the rail must also adhere to the WSOP Terms & Conditions, including no viewing of live streams on an electronic device.

See also: Caesars to sell World Series of Poker brand to NSUS Group

The use of electronic devices at the tables and on the rail will be prohibited when any WSOP event reaches its final three tables. “When a tournament reaches three tables, all players’ electronic devices will be removed. Players will only be allowed to have their devices back during player breaks or after elimination,” the rule states.

“No devices will be allowed to be used on the tournament rail during these late stages of streamed events and no coaching from the rail will be allowed this includes viewing of the tournament stream and usage of any electronic assistance. Failure to adhere to this rule will result in a penalty for the player and removal from the rail for the spectator.”