World Series Of Poker registration opens this week

US.- Registration for the 54th annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) opens on April 13. The 2023 WSOP will take place at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas from May 30 to July 18. It will feature 608 tables and will have the largest capacity and number of bracelet events yet.

To avoid queues, the WSOP encourages players to use the online registration process to sign up for events, register and pay. Players who register online will need to visit the Champagne Ballroom located in the Le Centre Des Conventions in Paris Las Vegas before playing in their first event to verify their registration with valid identification.

World Series of Poker senior vice president and executive director, Ty Stewart, said: “This year’s WSOP is poised to break records with an unprecedented range of options to qualify for and attend the WSOP Main Event, widely recognized as the World Championship of poker. We’re excited to offer players an effortless and cost-effective way to book their entire trip to Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas as they set their sights on becoming poker royalty this summer.”

Meanwhile, MGM Resorts International’s sports betting and igaming operator, BetMGM, has announced that the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas will host the BetMGM Poker Championship for a second consecutive year. The event will be held at the Poker Room at Aria from June 9 to 13. The final table will be broadcast live from PokerGo Studio.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.24bn in February

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.24bn in gaming revenue in February. That’s an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $712.4m, up 18 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and other surrounding areas, generated $1bn, a 13.8 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue fall 8 per cent year-on-year.