World Series of Poker and GGPoker announce details of WSOP Online 2023

The competition will be hosted at GGPoker and GGPoker.CA from August 20 and WSOP.com from September 10.

US.- The World Series of Poker (WSOP) and GGPoker have announced details for WSOP Online 2023. The tournament series will be hosted at GGPoker and GGPoker.ca from August 20 to October 2, and at WSOP.com from September 10 to October 17.

International players can seek WSOP gold bracelets at GGPoker, Ontario residents through GGPoker.ca and US residents physically present in Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania have their own tournaments on WSOP.com. GGPoker and WSOP.com will each offer 33 WSOP gold bracelets while GGPoker.ca has eight.

Senior vice president and executive director of the WSOP Ty Stewart said: “With record-smashing events and something for everyone, WSOP Online is quickly realizing its vision to be the premier annual online poker series. We’re the “World” Series of Poker and backed by GGPoker, WSOP Online is where we can deliver a chance for glory to players across the world who might not otherwise travel to live events. Bling is the thing, and we’ll be looking forward to welcoming new members to poker’s most exclusive club.”

Daniel Negreanu, GGPoker global ambassador, commented: “I cannot wait to get into WSOP Online 2023 and play for WSOP gold alongside thousands of other players. I’ll be streaming a lot during the series and you’ll also be able to buy some of my action via GGPoker’s legendary integrated staking feature, so why not buckle in and ride along with me this WSOP Online?”

Negreanu will participate in a variety of bracelet events, including the #7 $10 Mystery Millions $10m GTD, #10 $1,050 Beat The Pros Bounty NLH and #12 $500 Mini Main Event NLH $2.5M GTD.

The 54th annual World Series of Poker concluded in July at the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas. The event saw the largest Main Event entrant field in WSOP history. Live bracelet events saw 214,641 entries from over 114 countries.