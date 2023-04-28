WNBA joins AGA’s Have A Game Plan campaign

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has joined the American Gaming Association’s public service campaign.

The WNBA joins the National Basketball Association (NBA) as Have A Game Plan partners. The league will educate its fans on responsible sports wagering by providing turnkey resources for use by the league’s 12 teams. Campaign content will include in-venue, broadcast, digital and social media activations, as well as in-app and website integration into the league’s WNBABet tab and content.

“WNBA fans are always looking for new and exciting ways to immerse themselves in our game, and legal sports betting has opened the door for deeper engagement with our league,” says WNBA chief growth officer Colie Edison. “As we explore this new avenue, the WNBA is committed to ensuring those who choose to wager on our league have the knowledge and tools to do so responsibly.”

Campaign activations by the WNBA and its teams will begin with the start of the 2023 WNBA season on Friday, May 19, and continue throughout the league’s regular season and playoffs.

“The WNBA’s commitment to Have A Game Plan will expand the campaign’s reach to new and existing basketball audiences,” said AGA senior vice president Casey Clark. “As legal sports betting matures across America, reaching the market’s broad group of diverse participants will require exactly the kind of leadership the WNBA, NBA and all of our Have A Game Plan partners have shown.”

Launched in 2019, AGA’s Have A Game Plan campaign brings the broader sports betting ecosystem together around a common consumer education platform, focusing on the four principles of responsible wagering for those who choose to bet set a budget and stick to it; keep it social; know the odds; and play with legal, regulated operators.

