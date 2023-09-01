Winpot presented EGT Digital’s gaming content in Mexico for the very first time

This deal laid the foundations for EGT Digital’s future expansion in the region.

Press release.- EGT Digital’s games are in Mexico. The popular local online casino www.winpot.mx is already provided with the fascinating titles of Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as the multiplayer game xRide.

“EGT’s land-based games are very popular in Mexico and we are excited that thanks to Winpot the local players are now able to enjoy them online as well”, stated Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital.

“I am confident that with this deal we have not only started a stable and long-term partnership with this operator but also laid the foundations for our future expansion in the region,” she added.

Anuar Haua, chief operating officer at Casino Winpot, also shared that EGT Digital’s games have brought great diversity to their portfolio. “The enthralling themes and high chances of winning captivated our customers from the very beginning, and currently the Bulgarian provider’s titles are definitely among the most preferred in our online casino. They fully justified, even exceeded our expectations.”

