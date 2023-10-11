Windlandia confirms British online gambling market entry

The rebranded Finnish operator has expanded its operations.

UK.- Finland-based Winlandia (recently rebranded from Finlandia Casino) has confirmed its entry into the British online gambling market. The entry is with SkillOnNet as the provider to take its portfolio of 5,700 casino titles to Britain. It offers live dealer and table games, video slots, classic slots and jackpot slots.

Christoffer Grönlund, Winlandia’s head of acquisitions and public relations, said: “Players in the UK, get ready. Winlandia is here to offer a top-notch experience that is fun, entertaining and distinctly Nordic. It is not every day a new casino launches in the UK so for a period of time we will of course have a strong USP as the newest casino in the UK. That is a huge magnet for customer acquisition.”

He added: “The UK market is highly competitive, but our Finnish Sinsu sets us apart and this, combined with our stand-out brand and superior product and player experience, is a winning formula and we look forward to welcoming UK players to Winlandia for the first time.”

Rebranding as Winlandia last month, the company said that it planned to launch its services in regulated markets including Sweden, the UK and Denmark as well as its native Finland once the country liberalises its online gambling market. However, it also said it would be targeting Norway, which does not have an open regulated online gambling market. The Norwegian gambling regulator has been stepping up measures to protect the monopoly of Norsk Tipping.

The British online gambling market has seen the entry of several new players recently. Two US brands have launched on the market: BetMGM with LeoVegas and Gamesy’s Bally Casino, which replaces its Megaways Casino brand.