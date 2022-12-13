Winbet Bulgaria expands its partnership with EGT Digital

The players at winbet.bg now can choose among 35 of the titles of the latest Clover Chance.

Press release.- Winbet Bulgaria has enriched its portfolio of games by recently adding two more jackpots of EGT Digital.

The players at winbet.bg now can choose among 35 of the titles of the latest Clover Chance, some of which are 5 Burning Clover, 40 Super Hot, Royal Secrets, Amazons’ Battle, 10 Shining Diamond. They also have the opportunity to dive into the magical world of nobles and mythical creatures with High Cash’ Princess Cash and Dragons’ Realm.

“We are very glad that our partners from Winbet trusted us once again and are always among the first to test our latest gaming propositions,” stated Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital.

She added: “While High Cash is well-known to the fans of the land-based slot entertainment, Clover Chance is a brand new online gaming product of our company that I believe is set to become one of the top performers in our portfolio, having in mind the excellent results demonstrated so far.”

Victor Perenovski, Operations Director at Winbet Online, also shared his expectations about the partnership with the Bulgarian provider: “EGT Digital’s gaming content is highly appreciated by our customers as it gives them even more entertainment choices and enhanced jackpot opportunities.”

He explained: “The newly added games by EGT Digital play an important role in our strive to further improve the customer experience for all our clients and to strengthen Winbet’s position as one of the most preferred Bulgarian operators. We are very happy with our cooperation so far and looking forward to the company’s next attractive offerings.”