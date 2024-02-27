White Hat Studios partners with Caesars Digital in West Virginia

White Hat Studios’ titles will be available on Caesars Palace Online Casino.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has launched in West Virginia with Caesars Digital. The deal sees White Hat Studios’ titles, including Peaky Blinders and The Goonies, launch on Caesars Palace Online Casino. White Hat Studios has also launched in Michigan and Pennsylvania with Caesars Digital.

Andy Whitworth, CEO at White Hat Studios, said: “We’ve seen incredible results through our partnership with Caesars, one of the leading operators in the U.S. market, so we’re thrilled to be expanding upon that with entry into West Virginia. As the leading ‘house of brands’ provider, we’re extremely proud of how our IP-inspired content has been received by Caesars’ players, and we’re excited to grow engagement and retention rates even further with this development.”

Ricardo Cornejo Rivas, vice president of online gaming at Caesars Digital, added: “White Hat Studios is a valuable partner for us that continues adding impressive gaming content to our platforms. Their dynamic and expansive range of titles have been embraced by our players in multiple jurisdictions, so we’re thrilled to bring more of their popular games to our West Virginia players.”

West Virginia introduces new problem gambling data sharing bill

Lawmakers in West Virginia have introduced a responsible gambling bill. Proposed by Rep. Roger Hanshaw and Shawn Fluharty, the bill would require operators to share data with academics for research purposes.

House Bill 5668 was introduced earlier in February and would establish a Responsible Gaming and Research Act (RGRA). The RGRA would require gambling operators to share information with responsible gaming experts.

The new responsible gambling bill would apply to all state retail and online gambling operators, who would need to provide West Virginia University (WVU) with data monthly, quarterly, or annually. All player data would be anonymous.